The Westerly National League Fall Ball teams enjoyed another great season. In first photo, Team Louis Panciera Insurance include, from left, front row, Carys Griffin, Oliver Leong, Luca Gaccione and Orlando Poole; middle row, Brody Macera, Cody Grispino, Nicholas Fusaro and Nathan Moran; back row, Jason Macera and Chris Moran.
In second photo are members of Team Coldstone/Panciera; from left, front row, Knox Sweet, Brennan Sisco, Elizabeth Carpenter and Dylan Schwab; middle row, Enzo Cepeda, Kevin Woll Jr., Ryder Porter and King Dimock; back row, Kevin Woll, Dave Schwab and Jim Sisco.
The third photo features Team Coldstone members; from left, front row, Alex Greene, John Bates Jr, Allison Bates; middle row, Noah Beland, Daniel Giorno, Luca Nelson and Ben Fusaro; and back row, John Bates, Mike Nelson and Ian Greene.
