Marco Giorno

As Westerly High School Assistant Principal Donna Sweet posted when she shared this photo: "Always a great honor to attend the Westerly Rotary Student of the Month dinner. Congratulations to Marco Giorno, an exemplary example of a Westerly High School student with accolades in PTech, AP courses, perfect attendance, and an all around class act."

nbfusaro@thewesterlysun.com

