Victoria Witte, the Stonington Community Center STEAM director, will be competing with her team, Magic Make, in the Make48 national inventor challenge and concurrent filming of the series that broadcasts for PBS. Make48 is a nationwide invention-competition docuseries that gives teams a challenge at the start of a two-day event. Teams have 48 hours to create a prototype, promotional video and sales sheet, and pitch their product to a panel of judges.
The national competition will take place March 25-27 in GoCreate, an 18,000-square foot makerspace on the Wichita State University campus. The challenge will be filmed in real time, and production on 10 episodes, set to premiere in September. Witte and her team competed in the Hartford City Series competition in October at MakerspaceCT and won first place with its product, The Eclipse 360, a portable, directional light, receiving a trophy and the chance to compete in the national competition for a grand prize of $10,000.
Photo: from left, Amy Gray, Make48 event director; team members, Alex Lee, Phoebe Law, Victoria Witte, and Constance Allen Witte; and Tom Gray, Make48 president/CEO.
