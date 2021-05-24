Westerly High School Class President Adam Gilman, and senior class officers Alyssa Menard, Madison O'Neil, Eason Chen and Emma Keegan attended a recent dinner sponsored by the Westerly Rotary Club where they accepted a check from club members in the amount of $1,300. Members of The Westerly Rotary Club donated the money for the 2021 class coffers to help fund the "All Night Senior Party" and other activities.
Due to the pandemic, the class missed out on a number of traditional events and was not able to fundraise until just recently. This left the prom and other activities in jeopardy. The Rotary Club members stepped up and asked community members to write check in the amount of $21 in order to join the '21 Club and to endow activities for the class of 2021. The $1,300 was the result of their efforts and the support of the Westerly community.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.