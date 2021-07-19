FPNcolonial-WS-071921

Crew members from the Colonial Theatre were spotted setting up the stage for this summer's return of the company's beloved Shakespeare in the Park festival. This summer's show will be "The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (Abridged) [Revised]" by Adam Long, Daniel Singer and Jess Winfield. The comedic survey of the Bard's many plays is directed by Marion Markham, with production management by Aurora Productions. The play will run from July 30 through Aug. 15.

nbfusaro@thewesterlysun.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.