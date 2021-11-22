The Westerly National Little League held a "Trunk or Treat" festival earlier this fall when the league's officers decorated with spooky decorations and passed out candy from trunks of cars. The celebration, which was free for kids, included games, pizza, a costume contest, a pinata for the kids, craft -making, glow in the dark slime, and "an awesome fortune teller who read tarot cards was a real treat for the kids."
The event was blessed to have Chief Kenyon of Dunn’s Corners Fire Dept come to Trombino Field with a ladder truck so the kids could also have a "Touch the Truck" experience, and members of the department offered candy to the kids as well. President Art Burton and Coach Jared Mancini drove around the golf cart tossing SNAPS bang pops that the kids got a kick out of and glow lights. There were "Lots of Spooktacular decorations," said the organizers.
"We even got some of the coaches with the silly string! They seemed to have more fun than the kids."
