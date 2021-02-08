The Exeter Grange Hall, at 469 Ten Rod Road in Exeter, has reopened its clothing donation shed, which was temporarily closed due to the pandemic.
The clothing donation shed is designed to give community members a clean, convenient, and well cared for option to donate their used clothing. Donations are received by St. Pauly Textile Inc., the company that provided the shed and partners with businesses and various organizations to distribute donated items in the U.S. and worldwide. The clothing is ultimately re-worn by people who need them.
Exeter Grange receives funding for donated clothing and, additionally, has the option to use donations to serve local community needs. Accepted items include clothing, shoes, belts, purses, blankets, sheets, curtains, pillowcases and stuffed animals.
