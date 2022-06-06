The Westerly Phebe Green Ward DAR Chapter observed Rhode Island Cemeteries Awareness Weeks and Earth Day in April by joining Lawrence Hunter and members of the Westerly Land Trust’s spring cleanup at the James Babcock Ground on the Watch Hill Road. During the cleanup, the members of the chapter learned about proper cleaning of cemetery stones from Hunter.
Five Revolutionary War Patriots were found to be resting in the cemetery: Samuel Babcock, Paul Babcock, Dr. Joshua Babcock, Oliver Burdick and Champlin Lamphere.
Three of the Patriots did not have the markers for an American Revolutionary War Patriot. Markers were later provided by the Rhode Island Sons of the American Revolution and dedicated and placed on the gravesites by Westerly DAR members over the Memorial Day weekend.
