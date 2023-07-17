Chuck Roberts, a golfer who has been playing Blue hole number 8 at Elmridge Golf Course for more than 28 years, made his first hole-in-one on May 27. He used his 8-iron and a Titlest ball to play the Par 3 hole, according to Bob Gay, who runs the golf course’s social media. Witness to his hole-in-one was his long time friend, Joe Guarnieri.
