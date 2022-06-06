Charlestown resident and wish recipient Meghan Jeffrey, 18, was a featured guest at the Make-A-Wish Massachusetts and Rhode Island's 10th annual Evening of Wishes, held at WaterFire Arts Center in Providence recently. The event raised over $390,000 to support the granting of life-changing wishes for Rhode Island children with critical illnesses.
Jeffrey, who has a life-threatening gastrointestinal disease, wished for college tuition assistance for her freshman year at the University of Rhode Island. During Evening of Wishes, she was treated to a surprise visit from University of Rhode Island mascot Rhody the Ram to help announce that her wish is being granted. Rhody joined George Deveney, Make-A-Wish Massachusetts and Rhode Island chief advancement officer, on stage to present Meghan with a personalized URI basketball jersey. Meghan then spoke to the audience about her Make-A-Wish journey.
“I’m so grateful to use my wish to contribute towards my college tuition at URI," said Jeffrey. "Not only will tuition support from Make-A-Wish help ease the financial burden of my degree, but indirectly, it will help others as I pay it forward in my career of teaching. Every donor to Make-A-Wish should take pride in the lives they change with their contributions. No matter how large or small of a donation, the life of a child will be forever impacted.”
Jeffrey was one of several wish recipients who were special guests during the program. The inaugural Anchor Award was presented to longtime supporters Bill and Doris Loehning of Barrington by , Make-A-Wish Massachusetts and Rhode Island CEO.
