The Charlestown Parks and Recreation Department began it’s first junior lifeguarding program at Charlestown Town Beach recently. The program is intended to feeder program for the town’s lifeguard program.
The classes, for ages 9 to 15 provide oceanic, environment, first aid and CPR training. This class is run by the Charlestown senior lifeguards with first aid expertise taught by Charlestown Ambulance Rescue Service Chief Andrew Kettle. The hope is this will continue a strong lifeguard force for the future at the Charlestown Beaches. The staff seems very knowledgeable and willing to make this program successful.
In the photos, senior guards Dan Salazar and Drew Senecal work with junior lifeguard trainees. Lifeguards John Griffin, Luke Senecal, Grace Morganthaler and Brianna Silbert are also involved in the program.
