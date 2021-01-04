The Charlestown Citizens Alliance has been hosting a fundraiser in support of the primary food bank in Charlestown for the Rhode Island Center Assisting those in Need also known as RICAN. RICAN is a nonprofit organization dedicated to providing emergency food, clothing, and other vital support measures to neighbors in crisis throughout the region, primarily in Washington County.
Through partnerships with local grocery stores, RICAN rescues thousands of pounds of food every work week for the benefit of their clients. They also operate a thrift shop adjacent to the pantry to furnish guests with clothing and household items. A primary objective in breaking the cycle of poverty is to alleviate hunger and food insecurity. At the center of this effort is their food distribution facility in Charlestown. This year their need has increased by 63 percent over last year. The alliance fundraiser was initiated by Sheila Andrew and proved to be very successful. The campaign has collected $5,200. The funds were presented to Dana Moriarty, administrator for RICAN, who was very appreciative, and expressed her thanks to all who participated in the effort. She then let us know that the donations qualify for a matching gift by a generous donor under their Year End Fund Raising Campaign. This means that the donations will result in funds of $10,400 being made available to RICAN.
The Charlestown Citizens Alliance strongly urged those who can to donate to RICAN. Donations during the holiday COVID season made a difference. To donate send a check to RICAN to Rhode Island Center Assisting those in Need, P.O. Box 73, Carolina, RI 02812.
Shown from left are Leo Mainelli , President of CCA; Faith LaBossiere; Frances Topping; Dana Moriarty; Sheila Andrew; Susan Cooper; and Ruth Platner.
Photo courtesy of Ken Andrew.
