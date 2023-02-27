Charihotech partners with Habitat for Humanity

CHARIHOtech Construction Technology Pathway students are working on their largest project yet, a new home in Hopkinton which will be completed this spring. Eight juniors and six seniors in CHARIHOtech’s Construction Technology Pathway, along with their instructors David Bannister and Bonny Pride, are partnering with South County Habitat for Humanity and DeMetrick Housewrights to build a Net Zero Ready home in Hopkinton.
Students built the foundation forms, helped pour the foundation, installed all the foam insulation, and the pre-fab walls on site, which they built in their CHARIHOtech classroom.
It is the goal of the Pathway to partner with South County Habitat for Humanity on a new local home each school year. Others who have supported this work include Mike Guertin, an editorial advisor with Fine Homebuilding and Instructor and John Erickson, an energy and building science consultant with CLEAResult.
Shown, from left, Chariho students Tyler Catalan, Jaiden Palmer and Noah Dinucci listen to directions from Chariho Tech instructor David Bannister.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.