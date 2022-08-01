The Chariho High School Future Business Leaders of America Club earned top awards at the Rhode Island State Leadership Conference in Providence in March, which earned 10 students the opportunity to attend the National Leadership Conference in Chicago this summer.
Students studied and prepared for their events throughout the school year and attended two state leadership conferences where they networked with other students and honed their business skills. To fund their trip, students built an online “School Store” and sold seasonal wreaths to the school community going car to car during school pick-ups.
While at the FBLA National Leadership Conference, eight Chariho students attended learning sessions and competed in 16 competitive events against top business students from high schools across the US, Canada and China. Additionally, Chariho High School earned the “Gold Seal Chapter of Merit” Award which recognizes outstanding local chapters that have actively participated in projects and programs identified with the goals of FBLA.
Shown in photo, from left, are juniors Beatrice Caryll Cuevas and Association President Sara Berry; sophomores Maicey MacLeod and Elena Deangeles; advisers Susie Scanapieco and Kim Tremblay; and juniors Reagan Tremblay, association vice president, Kaitlyn Burns, Secretary Kaitlin Wojcik, and Vice President Thatiana So.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.