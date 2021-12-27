Edward Smith, president and CEO of Chariho Furniture, and Stephanie Smith, left, the company's COO, present a $20,000 donation to Alison Croke, president and CEO of Wood River Health Services, on Nov. 23 at the health care facility's Hope Valley location. The money will help fund a new 9,000-square-foot building at the location, which will house behavorial health services, radiology, physical therapy, administrative offices and a community room. Croke said construction will begin in the spring of 2022, and the project is scheduled to be completed by the end of 2023.
Chariho Furniture supports Wood River Health
Nancy Burns-Fusaro
Arts & Culture Editor
