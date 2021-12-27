FPNcharihodonation-WS-010322

Edward Smith, president and CEO of Chariho Furniture, and Stephanie Smith, left, the company's COO, present a $20,000 donation to Alison Croke, president and CEO of Wood River Health Services, on Nov. 23 at the healthcare facility's Hope Valley location. The money will help fund a new 9,000 sq. ft. building at the location, which will house behavorial health services, radiology, physical therapy, administrative offices and a community room. Croke said construction will begin in the spring of 2022, and the project is scheduled to be completed by the end of 2023.

 Photo: Michael Derr

