Several local students and their families were celebrated last month at the Community 2000's annual scholarship breakfast held at Richmond Country Club in Richmond.
Community 2000, an education nonprofit, serves students from Charlestown, Richmond and Hopkinton who are pursuing higher education. Students were presented with scholarship checks to assist with their college expenses during the breakfast. The students who were honored attend local higher education institutions, including the University of Rhode Island, Rhode Island College, Providence College and the New England Institute of Technology, as well as several other colleges and universities across the country.
Community 2000 provides close to $100,000 per year in four-year renewable scholarships, school-based educational enrichment and improvement grants, and awards to students and schools in the Chariho Regional School District. Further information about the organization can be found on the Community 2000 website or by emailing info@community2000.org.
Students in the photo, front row: Thatiana So, Sara Nunes, Taylor Lambert, Olivia Marchione, Morgan Lawing, Virginia Keister, Julia Fortune, Tess Sullivan; back row: Andrew Poirier, Braydon Simpkins, Matthew Power, Jillian Tierney, Jackson Boyd, Violette May.
