The Chamber of Commerce of Eastern Connecticut held its 12th annual Social Service Recognition Breakfast at the Holiday Inn in Norwich in November. President and CEO of the Community Foundation of Eastern Connecticut, Maryam Elahi, joined the celebration as the keynote speaker. Each year, the chamber honors valuable social service agencies who work tirelessly to improve the region’s quality of life.
This year’s award recipients include Dr. Regina Moller of Noank Community Support Services, who was named executive director of the year; Hartford HealthCare Community Health Manager Joseph Zuzel was named staff member of the year; Habitat for Humanity site director Bill Briggs was named volunteer of the year; New London Public Library president Daneen Roth was named board member of the year; and Reliance Health, Norwich police and SAVA received the collaboration of the year award. The Guided By Heart Award was given to Kathy Greene, founder of The Light House.
