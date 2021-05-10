Students of North Stonington participated in the in "Chalk the Walk" event organized by the North Stonington PTO one recent afternoon. The children decorated the school walkway to show their appreciation to the teachers of North Stonington. As the teachers arrived at school on the following Monday morning, the first day of Teacher Appreciation Week, they saw the entire walkway covered in children's murals and positive words of gratitude.

nbfusaro@thewesterlysun.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.