LGBTQ activist Jason Hayes, a New York–based celebrity hairstylist, who has styled the hair of stars like Anjelica Huston, Debra Messing, Jennifer Hudson, Bernadette Peters and Liza Minneli, wears the T-shirt he designed after the Pulse nightclub massacre. Hayes, who helped organize The Disarm Hate rally in Washington, D.C. in 2016 — a first-of-its-kind protest which joined the gun control and LGBT rights activism communities — was in town recently working on a movie that was shot in and around Mystic. Hayes said he is proof that one person can indeed make a difference.
People often feel helpless in the face of inequities and hatred, said Hayes, but one person can do so much, just by standing up and speaking up.
