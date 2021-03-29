When Tom Salimeno of Westerly turned 95 on Feb. 19, his daughters, Pam Salimeno of Westerly, and Vicki Monaco of Tampa, Fla., along with Vicki's husband, Bill, threw a small “COVID-friendly” birthday party at Longo’s Ristorante & Pizzeria in Westerly.
They were joined by cousins George and Stella Visgilio, from California, and Mary and Ed Krupinski, of Westerly.
