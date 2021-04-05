Fitness guru and friend Tina Pagliusi was totally surprised when students and friends showed up for a surprise flash mob in front of her house on her 50th birthday.
According to one of her students, Patty Flanagan, Tina and Yvonne "have kept us exercising on Zoom. It is so different from what we used to do but they have managed to create such a great community that we all look forward to participating."
"Because she has made such a difference in our lives in the past year, we really wanted to celebrate her big bday in a special manner," Patry said. "We decided to do a surprise flash mob in front of her house and practiced on Zoom. We coordinated participants, cake, drinks, supplies and presents."
"On March 24, Tina's 50th birthday, we indeed pulled it off," she said, noting that Tina "had no idea and loved every minute of it."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.