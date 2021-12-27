These photos of The Westerly High School Class of 1970's Hall of Fame Induction, held in November at the United Theatre, were taken by Vanessa Ghantous, of Groton Weddings. 
Photo 1: Rich Lataille, Fred Jackson, Al Copley.
Photo 2: From left, back row, Clinton Gardiner, accepting for his uncle Ronnie, Alison Patton, Rich Lataille,
Jim Christina, accepting for Fran, Fred Jackson, Al Copley, George Kent, front, Kevin Lamb, accepting for grandfather Tony Lamb.
Photo 3: Alison Patton, Rich Lataille, Fred Jackson, Al Copley, George Kent
Photo 4: Al Copley, Rich Lataille and Fred Jackson playing with the band
Photo 5,6: Al Copley performing
Photo 7,8: Class of 1970
Photo 9: Tom Liguori and Lou Toscano
Photo 10: Michaela and Kevin Lamb
 
 

