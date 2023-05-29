Congratulations to the Terenzio Tile and Marble Team, which placed second in the 2022 District 3 Fall Ball Tournament while representing the Westerly National Little League. They were honored when the league celebrated its 50th Opening Day Ceremony on May 6.
In the first photograph, top row from left, are Coach Greg Main, Theo Pesch, Joshua Main, Robert Walsh, Andy Tetlow, Jordan Main, Coach Joshua Pesch and Coach Art Burton; bottom row from left are players Joe Chimene, Jace Burton, Jordan, Martunas, Luca Fusaro, Antonio Terenzio, Sam Smestad and Christian Mancini.
In the second photograph, Burton, Martunas, Fusaro, Terenzio and Smestad hold the trophy.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.