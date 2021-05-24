South Kingstown Land Trust celebrated the completion of its capital campaign and building project with a ribbon cutting ceremony at Weeden Farm in April. The new campus, located at 17 Matunuck Beach Road, was established as the Woodcock Campus at Weeden Farm and features a new welcome center with staff offices, a tractor shed, and the Barn, which is used for programs and meetings.
With close attention to COVID protocols, the event brought together donors, contractors, directors, and staff to celebrate the success of the organization’s “Building Now. Protecting Forever.” campaign, which raised the funds for the completion of the construction.
Before the ribbon cutting, architect Jack Renshaw explained his vision for matching the new buildings to the pastoral landscape and Julia Landstreet, executive director, expressed appreciation for the donors and tireless work of contractors, including Jim Bridge and his team from J Bridge Construction.
The new Woodcock Campus is named in honor of Ken Woodcock, a longtime supporter and advocate for whole place preservation. Woodcock gifted the property and Barn to South Kingstown Land Trust in 2001 and has since championed the efforts to create a campus to house the organization’s equipment, staff, and programs in one location.
The Woodcock Campus is located on a 3-acre parcel adjacent to South Kingstown Land Trust’s 97-acre Weeden Farm property. The property features 1.6 miles of walking trails, 82 acres of hay, corn, and vegetables, and 15 acres of wildlife habitat for ground nesting birds and pollinators.
