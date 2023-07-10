Family members and friends of the lovely Betty Cugini, of Westerly, surprised her on her 93rd birthday recently and showered her with love. In top photo, Elizabeth Santoro dons a regal fascinator for the party. In second photo, Betty is flanked by her daughter Betty-Jo, left, and her grandson, Christopher Koretski.
