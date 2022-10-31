Westerly's Congregation Sharah Zedek, a fully egalitarian synagogue where men and women having full ritual equality, held its second annual Sukkot service thanks to Dolly Peress, who organized and directed the project. Jeff Marger, Steve Farber, Scott Frankel, Harriet Grayson and Barbara Trow were among those congregants celebrating the Jewish Holiday of Sukkot. Last year, members of the synagogue built a sukkah, a temporary structure that commemorates the time the Israelites spent in the wilderness after they were freed from slavery. Photographs were taken by Griff Trow.

