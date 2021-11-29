Members of the Rotary Club of Westerly joined in the annual First Responders' event held by Westerly churches in October. In the first photo, the Rev. Sunil Chandy, pastor at Christ Church, and the Rev. Cal Lord, pastor at Central Baptist Church in Westerly, stand together during the event. Both were involved in organizing the annual non-denominational ceremony. The second photo shows Westerly Fire Chief John A. Mackay at the event. Photos were taken by Kathryn Taylor, a member of the Rotary Club of Westerly.  

