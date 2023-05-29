Gourmet Galley Catering held a celebration of its 25th anniversary last month. The popular catering business has been a staple in the area and recently expanded, opening a storefront in Niantic. The Gourmet Galley team also operates the kitchen at Café Flo located at the Florence Griswold Museum in Old Lyme. Shown in the first photograph, Gourmet Galley owner Anna Lathrop speaks at the event. Photos were submitted courtesy of Connecticut Headshots.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.