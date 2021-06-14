Henry J. Nardone of Westerly, the Westerly High grad, naval engineer, U.S. Navy officer, former chair of the physics department at the Naval Academy Prep School, superintendent of submarine construction at Philadelphia Naval Shipyard, project officer at Electric Boat for the Nautilus construction project, and patriarch of his large family, celebrated his 99th birthday last week with dozens of his family members, including his favorite daughter Andrea (who shares a birthday with Papa Henry) and his baby sister, Anne “Babe” Nardone.
