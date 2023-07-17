The Saporita family had a lot to celebrate recently when four generations gathered together. In photo, taken by Suzanne Saporita, are John F. Saporita Sr., John F. Saporita Jr., and Col. John R. Saporita, with his new son, John G. Saporita, who was born May 30.
