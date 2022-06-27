Carla J. White, executive director of Greater North End Community Development, shared these photos of the flags at Columbus Circle on Flag Day. White said the town hired landscapers to redo the bricks around the traffic circle and planted a couple of new trees and small bushes.
Celebrating Flag Day with a fresh look at Columbus Circle in Westerly
Nancy Burns-Fusaro
Arts & Culture Editor
