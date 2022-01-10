Thanks to Griffith H. Trow, we have photos of the Chanukah party held at the Congregation Sharah Zedek in December. The first photo features Liz Peress with the guitar and her mother Dolly, whose 85th birthday was also celebrated.
The third photo shows Stephen and Suzanne Capizzano, owners of Capizzano Olive Oils of Westerly, who explained how their products are made.
“Oil, of course, fueled the Chanukah miracle,” Griff said.
