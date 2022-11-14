At the annual session of the Rhode Island State Grange, life membership cards were issued to two grange members, Carol Perry and Howard Paster, for 50 years of Grange membership.
Above, Perry and Paster, both members of Slocum Grange in North Kingstown, were presented at the alter with the cards for 50 years of faithful and continuous membership and received congratulatory letters from Roxanne Nelson, Rhode Island State Grange secretary and Eileen Hebert, Rhode Island State Grange master.
