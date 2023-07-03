There was a milestone graduation at Westerly's famed "Apple School" on June 9 when members of the nursery school's class of 2023 donned their little white caps and filed on to the stage for the ceremony. In addition to sending the little ones off to kindergarten, the graduation marked a number of anniversaries.
It was the 10 year anniversary for owners Melissa and Max Sposato of Westerly who took over Westerly Pre School from school founder Diana Serra, the 36th anniversary for assistant teacher Alison Patton and the sixth for assistant Alison Beach. The Sposatos have two children, Rico and Lily. Melissa also serves as the school's director.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.