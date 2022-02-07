Cassandra Simpson, of Richmond, earned the Girl Scout Gold Award, the highest award in Girl Scouting. Simpson’s Gold Award project is titled Brain Injuries and a Forever Legacy. Simpson's project used her own concussion story and the story of the passing of her late teammate, Maddie Potts, to raise awareness and educate others about brain injuries including concussions, TBIs, nTBIs, and brain aneurysms.
To complete her project, Simpson first utilized surveys to assess her community’s knowledge of brain injuries. She then created a website, Instagram page, and flyers to share with the community that included educational information, testimonials, support resources about brain injuries and brain aneurysms, as well as Maddie Potts’s story. She also donated a sign to the Maddie Potts Foundation which works to raise awareness about Maddie's story and brain aneurysms.
"Girl Scouts has played a big part in shaping who I am today. Apart from the everlasting memories and sisterhood, my favorite aspect of being a Girl Scout was attending Camp Hoffman. Camp Hoffman is a truly special place where campers can come together and be who they really are, grow, learn, and develop, while making lifelong memories and friendships. As a fourth-generation attendee of Camp Hoffman, I have had the amazing opportunity to be a part of the camp community for the past 10 years, as both a camper and staff member. My time at Camp Hoffman and as a Girl Scout has led me to pursue a career in outdoor education. Now a Lifetime Member, I hope to use my experiences and career to help the next generation of Girl Scouts learn, grow, and build courage, confidence, and character,” said Simpson, Gold Award Girl Scout.
