Joanne Lindeborg, of Pawcatuck, and Kathleen Edgecomb, of the Terri Brodeur Breast Cancer Foundation, organized the "Hope and Healing — Caps of Courage" program in honor of the late Aimee Reed, a Pawcatuck resident who inspired others with her hope, courage, and determination throughout her cancer treatments.
Kathleen, Joanne, Pawcatuck resident Lesie Mitchell and Westerly resident Kathleen Dopkin knitted and crocheted 58 caps, 14 scarves, and six pairs of mittens that will be donated to cancer patients at Smilow Cancer Center at the Westerly Hospital.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.