Can you identify the view in this painting?
The painting, painted in oil on artist's board by Fred Stewart Greene (1876-1946) one hundred years ago in 1921, was donated recently to the North Stonington Historical Society by Craig McConnell, nephew and heir of Elizabeth Haddad, a long time supporter of the society.
Greene, who had a studio on Narragansett Avenue beginning in 1899, noted the subject of the painting on the back by simply writing "view of the south prospect of Westerly."
Members of the society are inviting readers of the Front Porch News to help identify the area depicted in the painting. If you have the answer to this "minor mystery," and to what part of Westerly, a century ago, is depicted, please send email to frontporchnews@thewesterlysun.com.
