Cameron Miller, and her mom, Kathleen Rooney, stopped by Wilcox Park recently to talk about the several roles Cameron plays in Trinity Rep’s production of Charles Dickens’ “A Christmas Carol,” now onstage through Jan. 1. Cameron is a member of the Red Cast and plays a young fan and the ghost of Christmas yet to come. Cameron, the daughter of Tony Miller of Pawcatuck, big sister of Patrick and granddaughter of Carol Rooney of Westerly, has been performing on local stages for several years and credits Antonella DeAngelis, Erin Sousa-Stanley and Jane Mandes as being influential, inspirational, instructive and encouraging.  

