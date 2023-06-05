Carole Barnard, the president of the Episcopal Church Women at Calvary Church, with some of the of the treasures — including a fabulous ermine opera cape, a miniature banjo clock and a cut glass vase — that will be for sale next week at the group's Boutique Sale schedules to take place Saturday, June 17, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the church, 27 Church St., Stonington borough.
Barnard said there will be "a lovely collection of high-end items which will be sure to please."
Proceeds from the sale will be donated to local nonprofit organizations.
