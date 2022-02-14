Joy

Caitlin O’Shea, granddaughter of Westerly residents David and Lisa Gingerella, visited Junk and Java coffee shop with Congressional candidate Joy Fox, one day last week. If Fox wins the election, Caitlin's mom, Ashley, said she will be the first democratic congresswoman from Rhode Island, breaking this glass ceiling for Caitlin and all the other little girls in the state.

