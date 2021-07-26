C.J. Sheldon, of Ashaway, won the 50- and 100-meter freestyle and anchored the winning 200- and 400-meter freestyle relay teams for Bishop Hendricken High School to help the team win the Rhode Island State Championship. C.J. is the son of Martin and Lucinda Sheldon, of Ashaway; the paternal grandson of Frank Bliven and the late Mary Bliven, of Westerly; and the maternal grandson of Richard and Lucille McGee, of Canterbury, Conn.
Sehldon will attend the United States Military Academy’s West Point Preparatory Academy in the fall.
