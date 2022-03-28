Milly Morissette of Westerly, "a proud swim parent" of the YMCA Dolphins swim team and acting president of their boosters club, wanted to share "a very thoughtful thing that the business owners of the Malted Barley and Perks & Corks did for our YMCA Dolphins Swim Team this season."
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, parents were not allowed to watch their children compete at their swim meets at the Westerly YMCA. A Dolphin swim parent and team put together a live stream so family members could watch their swimmers on the Dolphin network.
The Dolphins swim team hosted some events. Traveling team parents had nowhere to watch their children. The Malted Barley invited parents to come watch the live stream swim meet. Their third floor has a projector and the first floor has a T.V. where the live stream meet could be seen. Perks & Corks also invited parents to their restaurant where they could bring their laptops.
Said Milly, "We live in a community where small business owners allowed YMCA Dolphin Swim parents and visiting parents to use their facility. We are so thankful to the Malted Barley and Perks & Corks!
PHOTOS 1 & 2: (2022 dolphins network & 2022 dolphins)- Father and son team, Ryan and Hudson, set up the Dolphin Network live stream.
Picture 3: 2022 YMCA Dolphin Parents watching their swimmers at the Malted Barley.
Picture 4: Jim McCabe, YMCA Dolphin Swim Dad and Dolphin Network IT expert, explaining to parents the logistics of the upcoming swim meet at the Malted Barley.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.