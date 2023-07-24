Bruce Morrow, of Valenti Subaru of Westerly, has been helping a family with five young children in Pawcatuck whose father tragically passed away earlier this year. For four weeks in a row, he visited the family to drop off treats for the kids, bringing puppies to visit, delivering fresh vegetables from his garden and donating $5,200 in gift cards from Stop and Shop, enough for $100 a week for groceries for a year.
