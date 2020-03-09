Members of Girl Scout Brownie Troop 60567 enjoyed an after-hours tour of Stonington Town Hall on Jan. 31 with First Selectman Danielle Chesebrough. The scouts are working on a badge called “Celebrating Community,” which consists of learning more about their own community and what makes it unique.
Brownies tour Stonington Town Hall
Nancy Burns-Fusaro
Arts & Culture Editor
