FPNbench-WS-081621
Marjorie Crandell of Pawcatuck, a frequent and grateful patron at the Bess Eaton in Pawcatuck, was curious about the red and blue benches in front of the store, between the drive-through and the street. When she asked Rob, the manager, about the benches, he told her they were made by folks in East Lyme where his wife works. "Rob has wanted outdoor streetside seating at Bess Eaton, especially for his older customers who have always socialized at the shop," Marjorie told us, "so Rob bought the paint and extra materials. I especially appreciate them as a commuter between NYC and my apartment in Pawcatuck. An added touch to the ongoing spruce-up and repainting of  Pawcatuck."

nbfusaro@thewesterlysun.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.