Cullen

Breandan Cullen became Troop 9's 94th Eagle Scout recently. Cullen completed his Eagle Scout Service Project by developing an emergency escape plan and route for the students at West Vine Street Elementary School, submitted his Eagle application to council, and passed his board of review. He is now officially an Eagle Scout. Congratulations to Breandan and his family

nbfusaro@thewesterlysun.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.