Breandan Cullen became Troop 9's 94th Eagle Scout recently. Cullen completed his Eagle Scout Service Project by developing an emergency escape plan and route for the students at West Vine Street Elementary School, submitted his Eagle application to council, and passed his board of review. He is now officially an Eagle Scout. Congratulations to Breandan and his family
Nancy Burns-Fusaro
Arts & Culture Editor
