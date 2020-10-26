Blackout/S&S/Amigos team captured the A-Division title with a 23-21 win over Clydesdale Tavern in the Westerly Men's Softball League.
From left, front row, Sean Doolady, Scott Sunderland, Chuck Innes, Manny Ariaga, Scott Hubert, Ron Sposato, Lance Gillett, back row, John Naylor, Garret Griffin, Jerry Cook, Jesus Rodriguez, Justin Hartley, Scott Archibald, Steve Frasier and Andrew Morenzoni.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.