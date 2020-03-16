Stonington Republican Town Committee Chairman Bryan A. Bentz, left, received citations from the state and the town recently and was honored for his quiet service to the Town of Stonington and his work on the Board of Finance and on the RTC. Bentz, of Mystic, is stepping down for personal reasons and was presented with the citations by former First Selectman Rob Simmons, right, and state Sen. Heather Somers, center.
In second photo, from left; Bentz, his wife, Mary Ann, Somers and Simmons.
In third photo, from left, Simmons, Susette Tibus, Chuck Sneddon and Bentz.
