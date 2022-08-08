Foxwoods Resort Casino has appointed Blair Bendel as senior vice president of marketing. In his new role, Bendel will lead Foxwoods’ marketing to further strengthen the resort casino’s brand management and expansion goals for 2022 and beyond.
Prior to joining Foxwoods, Bendel held various leadership roles at Boyd Gaming, Inc., including most recently serving as regional vice president of marketing. As a member of the senior leadership team at Foxwoods, Bendel will oversee entertainment, player development, special events, direct/database marketing, advertising, brand, social, web/app and public relations.
