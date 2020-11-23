Pawcatuck, CT (06379)

Today

Showers with the chance of some thunder in the morning, then skies turning partly cloudy late. Morning high of 58F with temps falling to near 45. SW winds shifting to NW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Locally heavy rainfall possible..

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 34F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph.